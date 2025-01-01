STOCKS

The markets have been flipped upside down. Stocks have been tumbling, gold has soared past $3,000 an ounce, and volatility is through the roof. Is this the start of a major shift, or just a temporary shakeout?

In this special “Market Roundtable” episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, top financial experts Kenny Polcari of SlateStone Wealth, Tom Hayes of Great Hill Capital, and Jim Bianco of Bianco Research break down what’s driving markets and fueling investor uncertainty.

From the unwinding of the Magnificent 7 boom…to rising global macro risks…to shifting expectations for the Federal Reserve after this week’s meeting, the episode dives deep into what’s next for investors – and how to position yourself now.

Will the Trump Administration’s policies change the market’s course? Is the era of easy stock market gains over? And with geopolitical tensions rising, is gold the ultimate safe haven? Get the answers (along with guidance on the dollar and bonds) in this episode!

