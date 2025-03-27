TRADING

Want to know why most traders lose money — and how you can avoid the same fate? In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, I’m joined by Brian Shannon, veteran trader and founder of Alphatrends.net.

With more than three decades in the markets, Brian shares hard-earned lessons, including why risk management is everything, why anchored VWAP can change how you trade, and why “Buy the dip” is often a losing strategy for swing traders.

He also breaks down the tools he trusts, the moving averages that actually work, and why building community and discipline are critical in a volatile market like this one. If you’ve been burned chasing breakouts, stuck holding losers, or just want to understand how the pros think — this is the episode to watch.

