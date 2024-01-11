POLITICS

11/01/2024 10:18 am EST • 1 min read

Chris Temple, editor and publisher at National Investor Publishing, says that not since former President Jimmy Carter was sworn in has a prospective US president faced the magnitude of a fiscal train wreck and associated economic stresses as will either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris come next January.

Obviously neither seems to “get” that now; indeed, they have been out-doing one another with promises of tax breaks, gifts, and gimmicks that will run up the national debt at an even faster pace.

But as Chris explains, neither of them is going to be immune from the consequences of predecessors’ (partly, their own) largesse. It will take revolutionary actions and policies to deal with this. Whether either will succeed remains to be seen.

