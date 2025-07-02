MATERIALS

IperionX Ltd. (IPX) announced the Nov. 26 acquisition of an intellectual property portfolio to secure exclusive commercial rights to “breakthrough” titanium technologies. The high-potential, emerging growth company is worth considering for purchase even though it likely is unfamiliar to most investors, advises Paul Dykewicz, editor of StockInvestor.

The company’s management is looking to use proprietary technology to become a viable US competitor in providing quality titanium. Those who may take for granted the availability of metals like titanium to manufacture military equipment in support of US national security need to understand risk exists when they must be imported from other countries. If trade disputes occur, look out.

IperionX Ltd. (IPX)



IperionX announced its acquisition of Blacksand Technology LLC’s assets and intellectual property to obtain a competitive advantage and significant value by upgrading raw titanium materials through finished titanium products compared to traditional titanium industry supply chains.

Key IperionX technologies now include:

Green Rutile (GR): A low-carbon enrichment technology that upgrades lower-grade titanium minerals to a high titanium “synthetic” rutile product

Alkaline Roasting and Hydrolysis (ARH): Advanced mineral enrichment technology that produces high-purity +99% titanium dioxide (TiO2)

Hydrogen-Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR): Metal-refining technology to manufacture high-performance titanium with faster cycle times and lower energy consumption

Hydrogen Sintering and Phase Transformation (HSPT): Forging technology that delivers ultra-fine, wrought-like microstructures to titanium products for higher fatigue and strength properties.

IperionX is scaling these technologies at its Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia to manufacture high-performance titanium products that exceed benchmark quality standards, company officials said. They hope to become a top US titanium producer of approximately 10,000 metric tons per annum by 2030.

The titanium that IperionX would provide could be used in consumer electronics, aerospace, space, defense, medical, additive manufacturing, hydrogen, and automotive industries. Its “long-term success” depends on the continued growth of these markets and successfully commercializing titanium metal products for such uses, according to a Form 20-F filing.

Despite the uncertainties and the risks, IperionX offers investors a chance to buy shares in a company that could become part of America’s solution to having domestic titanium access to avoid dependence on China, Russia, and others that could ban the export of the metal to the United States.

Subscribe to StockInvestor here…