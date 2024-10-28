TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

For today’s Trade of the Day e-letter we will be looking at a Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) chart for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), highlights Chuck Hughes, co-founder of Hughes Optioneering.

Before breaking down HOOD’s MACD chart let’s first review what products and services the company offers. Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies.

MACD Indicator confirms Price Momentum

The HOOD daily price chart below shows that HOOD is in a price uptrend as the 24/52 day MACD line (black line) is above the 18-Day EMA (purple line). The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence chart is below the daily price chart. MACD uses moving averages to create a momentum indicator by subtracting the longer-term moving average from the shorter-term moving average. The MACD is calculated by subtracting a stock’s longer-term 52-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from its shorter-term 24-Day EMA. This creates the MACD line.

MACD ‘Buy’ Signal

The 18-day EMA line functions as a buy/sell ‘trigger’. When the 24/52-day MACD line crosses above the 18-day EMA, it indicates positive momentum and higher stock prices. When the 24/52-day MACD line crosses below the 18-day EMA, it indicates negative momentum and lower stock prices. MACD is more of a leading indicator than a moving average crossover, which tends to lag price movement.

MACD Histogram shows Acceleration of Momentum

The histogram bar graph is also included in a MACD chart. This portion of the chart helps to illustrate the distance between the 24/52-Day MACD and the 18-Day EMA. When a crossover initially occurs, the histogram’s bar will be near flat as the two indicator lines have converged. As the lines begin to separate, the bars grow in height, indicating a widening gap and acceleration for the stock’s momentum. When the histogram’s bars begin to shrink this indicates a narrowing of the gap between the 24/52 Day MACD and the 18-Day EMA and a slowing of the stock’s momentum. When the gap between the two indicators begins to narrow, this typically indicates a crossover of the indicator lines could happen soon.

Buy HOOD Stock

As long as the 24/52 Day MACD line remains above the 18-Day EMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks. Since HOOD’s bullish run is likely to continue, the stock should be purchased. Our initial price target for HOOD stock is 29.05 per share.

Profit if HOOD is Up, Down, or Flat

Now, since HOOD’s 24/52 Day MACD is trading above the 18-Day EMA and will likely rally from here, let’s use the Hughes Optioneering calculator to look at the potential returns for a HOOD call option spread. The Call Option Spread Calculator will calculate the profit/loss potential for a call option spread based on the price change of the underlying stock/ETF at option expiration in this example from a 10.0% increase to a 10.0% decrease in HOOD at option expiration. The goal of this example is to demonstrate the ‘built-in’ profit potential for option spreads and the ability of spreads to profit if the underlying stock is up, down or flat at option expiration. Out of fairness to our paid option service subscribers we don’t list the option strike prices used in the profit/loss calculation. The prices and returns represented below were calculated based on the current stock and option pricing for HOOD on 10/25/2024 before commissions.

Built-in Profit Potential

For this option spread, the calculator analysis below reveals the cost of the spread is $330 (circled). The maximum risk for an option spread is the cost of the spread. The analysis reveals that if HOOD stock is flat or up at all at expiration the spread will realize a 51.5% return (circled). And if the HOOD stock decreases 10.0% at option expiration, the option spread would make a 38.5% return (circled). Due to option pricing characteristics, this option spread has a ‘built-in’ 51.5% profit potential when the trade was identified. Option spread trades can result in a higher percentage of winning trades compared to a directional option trade if you can profit when the underlying stock/ETF is up, down, or flat. A higher percentage of winning trades can give you the discipline needed to become a successful trader. The Hughes Optioneering Team is here to help you identify profit opportunities just like this one.

Trade High-Priced Stocks for $350 With Less Risk

One of the big advantages of trading option spreads is that spreads allow you to trade high-priced stocks like Amazon, Google, or Netflix for as little as $350. With an option spread, you can control 100 shares of Netflix for $350. If you were to purchase 100 shares of Netflix at current prices it would cost about $76,000. With the stock purchase, you are risking $76,000 but with a Netflix option spread that costs $350 your maximum risk is $350 so your dollar risk is lower with option spreads compared to stock purchases.

