01/21/2025 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

This video analyzes a series of covered call trades where 2 income streams were generated using exit strategy management, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

The stock lost money of the 26-day series of trades, but the investor made 1.85% in that time frame. Calculations and trade entries are shown using the BCI Trade Management Calculator (TMC).

