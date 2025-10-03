INDUSTRIALS

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval defense systems and products. Since Barchart’s Trend Seeker signaled a buy on Feb. 26, the stock has gained around 12.1%, notes Jim Van Meerten, analyst at Barchart.

ESLT Price Vs. Daily Moving Averages:



Among the Barchart technical indicators to be aware of with ESLT (as of my original note's publication date):

• 100% technical buy signals

• 82.48+ Weighted Alpha

• 54.3% gain in the last year

• .53 – 60-month Beta

• Trend Seeker buy signal

• Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

• Three new highs and up 10.8% in the last month

• Relative Strength Index 81.5%

• Technical support level at $329.25

• Recently traded at $340 with 50-day moving average of $290

As for analysts and investor sentiment, I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying. But I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide.

Wall Street analysts had one strong buy and two buy opinions on ESLT recently, with price targets between $252 and $280. The consensus of $264 is about 22% lower than ESLT’s recent close. Value Line has an average rating on the stock with a price target of $325.

Morningstar thinks the stock is 13% overvalued. Of the 814 investors following the stock on Motley Fool, 734 think the stock will beat the market and 80 think it won't. Some 6,350 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha.

