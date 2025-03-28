ETFs

Gold ripped through $3,000 an ounce, and that trade was a home run. The question now? What’s next? Take a look at the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), suggests JC Parets, founder of AllStarCharts.

When gold makes a big move, the rest of the commodities market plays catch-up. And right now, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Copper is now knocking on the door of new all-time highs. Meanwhile, silver is testing a 13-year breakout. Look at the size of this base:

The big money has already started shifting — are you paying attention? Last year, Jason Perz and I laid out the gold trade before it exploded. Now, we’re tracking the next wave.

If you missed gold’s move, don’t make the same mistake again.

