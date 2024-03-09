STOCKS

I like September for a lot of reasons. Professional football starts back up. The weather starts to cool. You can pretty much find pumpkin spice “everything” again.

But for investors? It’s not great. Not by a long shot.

Here’s a double dose of charts in this week’s MoneyShow Chart of the Week column – from two of the top firms who contribute to MoneyShow events. The first is from CFRA Research and the second is from Yardeni Research.



Source: CFRA Research



Source: Yardeni Research

Each shows the S&P 500’s average monthly performance, just over different timeframes. The CFRA chart is from 1945 forward, while the Yardeni chart is from 1928 onward. But in both cases, you can see September stinks – down 0.6% on average since World War II and 1.17% since just before the Great Depression.

The good news? If you can make it through this month without selling your stocks and running for the hills, you have something to look forward to! November (+1.4% / +0.97%) and December (+1.6% / +1.31%) are two of the strongest months for stocks, seasonally speaking.

Bottom line as far as I’m concerned? Even in this “Be Bold” environment, we could be in for a rough patch. Just remember that it doesn’t change the big picture. Falling interest rates, a soft landing in the economy, still-solid corporate earnings growth, and a broadening out of the market advance are all bullish in my book!