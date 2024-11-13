When we wrote last week’s outlook, we hadn’t seen the election results or heard from the Federal Reserve yet. Those events feel like they happened a month ago, but here we are a few days later with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Bitcoin, and other markets having plenty of momentum. But what about Ethereum? Here’s the setup, notes Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro.

We’ve talked about Bitcoin a lot (and that’s not surprising with it at all-time highs). ETH surged higher at the start of the year, briefly clearing the $4,000 mark before falling down toward $2,200.

If you notice on the chart, the $2,750 area was critical. First it served as support until the summer, before it ultimately failed and then turned into resistance.

Weekly chart of Ethereum, for The Daily Breakdown

Chart as of 8:00 am Eastern on Nov. 11, 2024. Source: eToro ProCharts, courtesy of TradingView.

Now Ethereum is back above this key mark and it has even regained $3,000. If ETH can stay above $2,750, the bullish momentum could continue. However, if Ethereum drops back below that mark, a retest of the 200-week moving average — which has been key support this year — could be retested. 

