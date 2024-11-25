TECHNOLOGY

With mega-caps posting mixed performance and speculative behavior booming, the equity-market focus remains on small- and mid-cap stocks that are playing catchup into year-end, writes Tom Bruni, head of market research at The Daily Rip by Stocktwits.

Example: Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) was the only “Magnificent Seven” stock to close in the green one day last week, with Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) leading to the downside following continued regulatory pressure.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is calling for Google to divest its Chrome browser to put an end to its search monopoly. The proposed break-up would “permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the Internet.”

Shares of Google felt the pressure of the news, renewing a focus on the mixed performance of several “Magnificent Seven” stocks recently. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is the clear standout, with Trump’s win propelling the electric vehicle maker. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Google, and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) are stuck awaiting a clear growth catalyst.

