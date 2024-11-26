STOCKS

Stop trying to call the top. It is better to look for correct entry points. The market rewards you if you invest during times of uncertainty. You pay a dear price in optimistic times, advises Jordan Kimmel, founder of MagnetInvesting Insights.

“We are continually faced by great opportunities brilliantly

disguised as insoluble problems.” - Lee Iacocca

With so many individual companies showing strength, we are finding great ideas to invest in. The Advance/decline line on the NYSE has improved. The NASDAQ line has improved as well, but is still looking uncomfortably weak.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



This week’s 52-week new-high/new-low numbers showed the number of new lows declined significantly, with an expanding number of new highs. The market looks ready to move higher.

I am seeing several potential “blowoffs” taking place that will not be recognized until the tide goes out. Be careful and do not chase the algos, or at least use stops.

The holiday shortened week will include key economic and earnings releases, including the Fed’s key inflation data. The earnings are interesting to me...the fudged and confusing economic data not so much. My apologies to the economists.

