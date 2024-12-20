TRADING

Leading my list of stocks with insider buying is Ariel Emanuel, CEO of TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO). He made waves with an eye-popping $77 million purchase. When a CEO drops this kind of cash on their own stock, it screams confidence in the company’s future, writes Steve Strazza, director of research at AllStarCharts.

Kenneth Courtis, independent director of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), followed suit with a hefty $2.4 million buy. Insider moves like this often hint at good things to come, or at least an upward move in the stock.

Here’s The Hot Corner, with data from December 18, 2024:

ConocoPhillips (COP) saw action too, as director R.A. Walker scooped up 10,400 shares in the latest Form 4 filing.

But that’s not all. The president and CEO of 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), Jeffrey Graves, doubled down with a bold move, snapping up 60,000 shares of his own company’s stock.

Subscribe to AllStarCharts here...