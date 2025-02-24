CONSUMER STAPLES

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) just dropped $1.65 billion for Alani Nu (and its tax goodies), merging two energy drink brands under one zero-sugar banner. Translation? More pastel cans and more hype about “better-for-you” functionality, explains Tom Bruni, head of market research at The Daily Rip by Stocktwits.

Celsius’ rationale is that Alani’s Gen Z and Millennial following will broaden reach. They’re predicting this new combo brings in around $2 billion in sales by tapping into the same “lifestyle” demographic craving non-stop energy and fewer calories.

Meanwhile, Celsius announced its 2024 results, proudly noting revenue hit $1.36 billion. Retail sales grew 22% year-over-year, snagging an 11.8% market share.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)



North American Q4 numbers dipped slightly (because launching promotions and stocking shelves everywhere is expensive), but international sales soared 39%.

When the ink dries in Q2 2025, Alani Nu will officially slot in under the Celsius umbrella. The Alani founders will stay on as advisors — hopefully ensuring the “female-focused” approach remains front and center. And yes, they’ll pay shareholders with both cash and stock.

Bottom line: Alani Nu’s strong brand and influencer-savvy approach should help Celsius snag even more fridge and shelf space.

