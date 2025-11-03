HEALTHCARE

Trump’s manufactured trade war, a weak economy in China, and chaos in the White House over the federal work force have all threatened a full-scale retreat on Wall Street. There is a growing feeling that we face a recession in 2025. But big pharma company Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is bucking the trend, writes Mark Skousen, editor of Forecasts & Strategies.

Our own well-diversified portfolio has been hit, but the damage has been minimized. And AMGN, one of our “Flying Five” stocks, is hitting new highs, up over 25% in 2025. It also just increased its quarterly dividend to $2.38 cents per share in late February.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)



Its promising diet drug has generated renewed interest in Amgen. Yet the stock is still trading at only 15 times next year’s estimated earnings. Its top-line sales grew by 19% in 2024 to $33.4 billion.

Motley Fool states: “The company has been growing its business via acquisitions in recent years and with a promising pipeline which features dozens of phase 3 trials, this makes for a potentially underrated growth stock to hang on to for the long haul.”

Recommended Action: Buy AMGN.

