POLITICS

Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Kathleen Hays is Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Central Bank Central. At the 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas, they sat down for an interview covering Federal Reserve policy, the upcoming presidential election, the impact of banking regulation on lending and borrowing, and much more.

During this bonus MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment, which you can access here, Steve tells Kathleen that the pandemic “discombobulated” economic models and that we’re still dealing with lingering effects today. Ditto for the 15-year period of near-zero and/or below-zero interest rates here and abroad.

In his view, the Fed shouldn’t focus so much on Phillips curve-based policymaking. Instead, it should take steps to free up funds for small business lending and reduce the regulatory burdens on small and mid-sized banks. There should also be less focus on looping things like climate change into the bank regulation realm.

As for the big picture, Steve shares his take on what the upcoming presidential election will mean for the economy and the markets. He covers the major geopolitical threats investors are facing, such as a potential conflict between China and Taiwan and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. And he notes that, despite it all, 2024 should still be a solid year for the stock market due to excess liquidity, strong performance from winning companies like Nvidia (NVDA), and more.

Enjoy the segment – and look for your regular weekly Podcast episode on Thursday!