HEDGING

You can tell a lot about the market by analyzing what sectors and stocks are leading...and what sectors and stocks are lagging. So, what message are the markets sending out NOW? What should investors consider buying...or selling...as we head into the fourth quarter of 2024?

To get the answers to those questions, I invited Michael Gayed, editor of the Lead-Lag Report and host of the Lead-Lag Live Podcast, to join me for this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment.

We begin by discussing the August selloff, the September rebound, and what the wild action says about markets moving forward. Michael lays out a skeptical case. He notes that smaller capitalization stocks are still lagging their bigger cap brethren, while sectors like utilities and asset classes like gold are leading the advance.

That’s typically “defensive” action, indicating it’s premature to sound an all clear for stocks. He goes on to explain why investing is “always about probabilities” – and why it’s so important to pay attention to “disconnects and divergences” when deciding where and whether to commit your capital.

Next, Michael explains which credit market indicator he’s closely watching for signs of renewed trouble. He also names the one currency market trend that could lead to future selling in markets – one that we just got a “preview” of in early August. As the conversation nears an end, we cover topics like China stimulus and what contrarian trades it could fuel...why he has liked gold for almost a year, and still does...and what more speculative subsector of healthcare he favors.

Finally, Michael previews what he’ll talk about at the 2024 MoneyShow Orlando, scheduled for Oct. 17-19 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. Click here to register.