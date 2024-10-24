ECONOMICS

Want to stay a step ahead of this stock market? Not just in the remainder of 2024, but 2025 as well? Then you should respect one market force, but not ignore another. That’s the guidance shared by Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer of NewEdge Wealth, in this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode. You can watch the segment we recorded on-site at our Orlando conference here.

Our conversation begins with a recap of Cameron’s past work as a strategist and an industrials analyst, the latter of which she says “lends itself quite well to making predictions about the broader economy and markets.” On that score, she feels we have “whatever the opposite of a ‘toxic brew’ is” right now – with stimulative monetary and fiscal policy PLUS a relatively robust economy.

Cameron notes that stock valuations are closing in on their post-Covid peaks, while credit spreads are falling toward their lowest since 2005. But she adds: “We just have to ask the question, ‘How long can it last?’”

The conversation then pivots to the upcoming election and its implications for markets and the economy. She believes we could see a shakeup in the typical pre- and post-election trading pattern on Wall Street. And she offers one key piece of post-Election Day advice for investors.

Next, we talk about alternative investments and what investors should keep in mind when getting involved with them. She also names an alternative asset class that looks particularly promising right now. Cameron later outlines the four major “quality” indicators she’s looking for in potential stock plays – as well as which final screen can keep you out of trouble in tough market years like 2022. We end with her revealing what to respect, and what not to ignore.

