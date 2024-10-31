TRADING

If you come across a rattlesnake in the woods, don’t pick it up. Sounds obvious, right? But many traders fail to understand how that principle applies to their “buys” and “sells.” So says John Carter – founder of Simpler Trading, long-time market educator, and author of Mastering the Trade – in this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast. You can watch it here.

We begin by discussing John’s quarter-century in the business, including how he got started trading, what important lesson he learned about asymmetrical risk early on, and why you can’t get trapped by “your own emotions or dopamine addictions” if you want to achieve long-term success. He then explains why having a “human AI-based community” behind you can help you “protect yourself from yourself” – not to mention stay focused on the most important trade, which is always the NEXT one.

The conversation next pivots to a key mistake John sees traders making today and how to avoid it...why options trade “structuring” is so important...and what “final piece of the puzzle” you should learn to appreciate. Plus, he covers why and how you should stay away from those charting “rattlesnakes”!

In the remainder of our conversation, John elaborates on his favorite trading tactic, the “Squeeze”...the impact 0DTE options are having on markets and how retail traders can adapt...and what he thinks about the stock market, interest rates, the bull run in gold, and the trading environment heading into the new year.