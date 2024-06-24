PRECIOUS METALS

06/24/2024 1:20 pm EST • 3 min read

(Sponsored Content) I am extremely excited to offer an outstanding opportunity for gold investors. $20 Liberty gold coins in Mint State 64 grade are trading today at their lowest premium ever! With our special offer of $50 off per coin, they occupy the "sweet spot" for value in the current market and should not be passed up, writes Bill Musgrave with Dana Samuelson, vice president and president, American Gold Exchange Inc.

The premium (or value over gold content) on these near-gem-quality coins is extremely compelling right now. Over the past 10 years, their average premium has been 50%. With our special discount of $50 per coin, the premium today is just 19%, the lowest ever!

As you can see in the chart below, when their premiums have fallen to extreme lows like today, $20 Liberty MS64 coins have been quickly bought up, pushing premiums back above 50% in a matter of months, with corresponding gains in prices.

For example, in March 2020, the premium fell to a cyclical low of 26%. Within 12 months, it rebounded to 70%. During that time, the price of $20 Liberty MS64 surged $740, from $2,050 to $2,790, while the spot gold price rose just $21, from $1,675 to $1,696 an ounce.

More recently, in May 2022, the premium fell to a cyclical low of 38%. By late October, it rebounded to 63%. In less than six months, the price of these coins rose $145, from $2,460 to $2,605, while spot gold fell $145 an ounce !

If premiums were to rebound from 19% today to their 10-year average of 50%, these coins would gain $702 each – with no change in the underlying gold price!

Here's another way to look at the extraordinary value that $20 Liberty MS4 coins represent at a premium of 19%. At our current special price of $2,695, if the premium were still at its 10-year average of 50%, then buying this coin today would be like going back in time to when gold was just $1,891 per ounce, or $444 less than today’s $2,335 spot price! Who wouldn't like an investment time machine?

How can $20 Liberty MS64 rise by so much more than gold, or even gain while the gold price is falling? In a word, scarcity.

Out of the tens of millions originally minted, fewer than 160,000 have been certified in near-gem Mint State 64 (NGC+PCGS, 1/24/24). This is a tiny survival rate! Even a modest rise in sustained demand can overwhelm existing market supply, driving prices much higher.

$20 Liberty MS64 coins offer precisely the kind of "double play" leverage we look for in classic US gold coins: The proven ability to rise by much more than their underlying gold price because of fundamental scarcity and restricted supply in the national market.

We always strive to offer our clients the best values we can find in the market. At today's prices and premiums, $20 Liberty MS64 is one of the best we've seen in a long time. We urge you to add them to your portfolio now. You'll be glad you did!

To learn more about American Gold Exchange, please visit Amergold.com