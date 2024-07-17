TECHNOLOGY

07/17/2024 10:20 am EST • 2 min read

(Sponsored Content) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven software provider of financial data aggregation and instant bank verification services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Flovver, a pioneer in innovative loan management solutions. This collaboration will see Inverite's proprietary Risk Score and advanced data science integrated into Flovver's FinX loan management system, enhancing the platform's risk assessment capabilities, notes Dean Emerick, founding member, TMI Digital.

Flovver already offers Inverite's instant bank verification solution through the FinX platform. By integrating Inverite's proprietary Risk Score, FinX will now also offer lenders a comprehensive tool for assessing financial transaction risks. This advanced scoring system leverages machine learning algorithms to provide accurate risk analyses, enabling more informed decision-making. Lenders using the FinX platform will continue to benefit from Inverite's extensive financial data aggregation, data enrichment, and advanced analytics, which includes detailed transaction histories and payment behaviors. This integration will significantly enhance the loan evaluation process.

Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite states, “Our growing collaboration with Flovver represents a significant milestone in enhancing financial services with advanced data science and risk analysis capabilities. Our unique AI-driven Risk Score and customized Risk Model is quickly becoming mainstream for lenders on our platform as it greatly enhances a lender's adjudication process in approving loans. We are thrilled that Flovver intends to offer both our Risk Score and customized Risk model to the rest of their clients in the FinX ecosystem.”

Jimmy Beauregard, CEO of Flovver comments, “We are thrilled to begin providing AI-generated risk scores to expedite loan decision-making and help our customers enhance their underwriting processes while minimizing losses. By automating certain actions with these scores, our customers will also experience significant time savings.”

About Flovver

Flovver is a leading provider of comprehensive loan management solutions, offering a range of tools designed to streamline the lending process for various stakeholders. Their flagship product, FinX, is an all-in-one platform that supports lenders in managing applications, underwriting, loan servicing, and more.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR, OTC: INVRF, FSE: 2V0) provides SaaS and RMaaS solutions that enable businesses to leverage real-time financial data. Using AI-driven technology, Inverite offers a comprehensive 360-degree financial profile for alternative lenders and underwriters in open banking.

Contact Information:

Address:

World Trade Centre, Suite 404 999 Canada Place Vancouver, BC V6C 3E2 CA

Contact:

Mike Marrandino

Call Us:

1-(855) 661-2390 ext. 104

Email Us:

ir@inverite.com

Visit Us:

inveriteinsights.com

LinkedIn

Facebook

For more information, visit Flovver and Inverite Insights.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should any of these materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.