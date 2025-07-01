RETAIL

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a retailer of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the US. The company offers fresh produce, meat, and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives, showcases Louis Navellier, founder and chairman of Navellier & Associates.

Sprouts also sells non-perishable products such as groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

In the third quarter of 2024, Sprouts sales rose 13.6% to $1.946 billion from $1.713 billion in the same quarter a year ago. During the same period, the company's earnings rose 42.2% to $91.6 million, or 91 cents per share, from $65.3 million, or 64 cents per share.

The analyst community wanted sales of $1.872 billion and earnings of 77 cents per share, so the company posted a 4% sales surprise and an 18.2% earnings surprise.

Same-store sales growth has risen at an 8.4% annual pace – and more consumers are looking for alternatives to Whole Foods Market (commonly known as “Whole Paycheck”)! I expect Sprouts Farmers Market will continue to benefit from lower food prices and its strong same-store sales growth. The stock is a good buy.

