HEALTHCARE

One trend to watch in 2025 is the domino effect of the increasing use of diet drugs. While we like many different stocks related to the impact of these drugs, we are featuring AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), notes Michele “Mish” Schneider, chief strategist at MarketGauge.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) have both seen numbers double as far as prescriptions to Wegovy, Ozempic, and Zepbound. These drugs are making a huge impact on consumers. Beyond just a diminishing waistline, these drugs are changing the foods people eat plus the ways they celebrate, exercise, travel, dress, and talk about health, beauty, and socialization.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)



AbbVie has had 53 years of consecutive dividend increases and recently offered a 3.7% forward dividend yield, putting the stock in the top 30%.

AbbVie is well-known for revenues from oncology and neuroscience drugs. In the world of diet drugs, ABBV bought Allergan in 2020. The firm was a leader in aesthetic medicine, including the commonly known drug “Botox.” Botox leads as an aesthetic medicine. As consumers lose weight, skin loosens. Botox tightens the skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

We would like to see the stock hold $160 per share.

