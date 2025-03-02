TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1994, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is an Israeli company that specializes in telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company’s services include the location and tracking of vehicles and assets, stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and connected car solutions that are offered to insurance companies, car manufacturers, and individual subscribers, showcases Kelley Wright, editor of IQ Trends.

ITRN’s technology has been adapted from military applications to civilian use, and it is pivotal in ensuring precise data transmission and analysis. ITRN has competition from various companies, with LoJack Corp. the most recognized.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) for ITRN is 21%, calculated as Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT) of $55 million divided by Average Invested Capital of $254 million. Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) is 10%.

PVR measures the difference between the market's expectations for future profits and the no-growth value of the stock. Economic Book Value (EBV) measures the no-growth value of the company based on the company's current NOPAT. ITRN's current PVR is 0.7 based on a recent stock price of $30.67 and its EBV per share for the trailing twelve months is $43.69.

ITRN represents good value at a dividend yield of 4%. Based on the recent dividend of $1.56 per share, a 4% dividend yield is present at $39 per share, suggesting ITRN is an exceptional value.

