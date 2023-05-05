TECHNICAL

05/05/2023 12:00 pm EST • 3 min read

The chart of the day belongs to the consumer goods company Unilever (UL), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/24 the stock gained 7.88%.



UL Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty and Well-Being, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty and Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

27.80+Weighted Alpha

20.87% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

10 new highs and up 4.80% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.50%

Recently traded at $55.44 with a 50-day moving average of $52.06

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $140 billion

Wall Street usually doesn't make Revenue and Earnings projections on ADRs

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued one strong buy, one buy, and two hold opinions on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $55 to $56

Value Line gave the stock its average rating of three and an 18-month mid-point price target of $84 for a 5% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

StockNews Comments: The consumer goods sector tends to perform relatively well, irrespective of market conditions. Also, given rebounding consumer sentiments, consumer goods stocks Unilever and Yue Yuen Industrial could be worth buying this week. These stocks are rated Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

57,060 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option, or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned but may initiate an advantageous long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio, it is highly suggested that you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least weekly.

Learn more about Jim Van Meerten at BarChart.com.