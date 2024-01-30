TECHNICAL

The Chart of the Day belongs to the lighting equipment company Acuity Brands (AYI), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 14 the stock gained 31.84%.



AYI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and the Intelligent Spaces Group.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

45.20+ Weighted Alpha

30.24% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

12 new highs and up 17.71% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.95%

Technical support level at $237.43

Recently traded at $241.00 with a 50-day moving average of $202.93

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.67 billion

P/E 17.74

Dividend yield .22%

Wall Street projects Revenue will be down 1.90% this year but increase again by 4.20% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 5.90% this year, an additional 5.40% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.78% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued four strong buy, three buy, eight hold, and one underperform recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $170 to $260 with a consensus of $233—below its recent price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 208 to 20 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 42 to four for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its highest rating of one but has an 18-month price target of $224 -5% below the recent price

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

6,320 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional Disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.