The Chart of the Day belongs to the waste management company Republic Services (RSG), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 2 the stock gained 14.48%.



RSG Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

37.06+ Weighted Alpha

40.18% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

16 new highs and up 6.21% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.11%

Technical support level at $172.58

Recently traded at $173.68 with a 50-day moving average of $165.41

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $54.51 billion

P/E 32.64

Dividend yield 1.19%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 10.10% this year and another 6.80% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 11.40% this year, an additional 8.60% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.89% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued eight strong buy, three buy, eight hold, and two sell recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $160 to $190 with a consensus of $176

Value Line gives the stock an average rating of three with an 18-month price target of $182 for a 5% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a four-star buy rating with a 12-month price target of $162 for a 7% Loss. Why a four-star buy recommendation if you are predicting a 7% loss?

17,120 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.