02/28/2024 12:01 pm EST • 1 min read

Did you see that Crypto Markets are now worth over $2 Trillion again? And this trend is just getting started, states JC Parets of AllStarCharts.com.

Bitcoin is now worth over $1.1 Trillion. Ethereum is now pushing $400 Billion.

When you add up all the other Crypto Currencies outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, you're looking at close to $600 Billion in market cap. Keep in mind, that this asset class was down to just $730 Billion TOTAL in the fall of 2022. Take a look at the magazine covers from that period:

Could sentiment have been any worse? All that bad news the journalists were writing stories about was already priced in. It's been a series of higher lows and higher highs ever since. We call those uptrends, where I come from. Bitcoin is now worth almost as much as all the silver in the world, which is about $1.2 Trillion.

Bitcoin is worth more than Eli Lilly, Tesla, and even Berkshire Hathaway. These tokens aren't going anywhere folks. Digital tokens are becoming a bigger part of our daily lives, and that's not going to change any time soon. So you better get used to it.

