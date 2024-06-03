TRADING

Learn how to effectively manage butterfly trades and get a new trade idea in this video, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

I will walk you through a layered trade and show where I take profits on my butterfly after it hits targets, but I decide to hold my long calls. I also add another butterfly with a higher price target. I took about 45% profits on my fly in a few days on this honey badger! This is a great example of how I layer trades and why, in addition to how I add to winners.

