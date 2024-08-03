TRADING

The chart of the day belongs to the medical instrument company Bruker (BRKR), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 13 the stock gained 20.60%.

BRKR Price vs Daily Moving Averages



Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments and analytical diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below may therefore not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

43.54+ Weighted Alpha

25.75% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 31.08% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 83.33%

Technical support level at $89.74

Recently traded at $92.71 with 50 day moving average of $76.24

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $12.46 billion

P/E 34.95

Dividend yield .22%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 10.00% this year and grow another 7.10% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 2.20% this year, increase an additional 25.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.15% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 2 hold and 1 sell recommendation this month

Analysts price targets are $66 to $102 with a consensus price target if $86 for a 7% loss

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 241 to 16 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 44 to 3 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's above average rating of 2 and has a price target of $104 for an 15% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

4,540 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations, as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio, it is highly suggested that you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information, please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.