04/08/2024 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

We are in the midst of a massive rotation favoring recent laggards, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Small-caps will make all-time highs sooner than investors realize. This momentous reshuffling of the market deck is favoring smaller firms. Since mid-1995, whenever the Fed first cuts rates and the economy isn’t in recession AND doesn’t fall into recession a year later, the S&P Small Cap 600: Gains 10.6% three months later and soars 19.3% 12 months later with a 100% batting average.

