TECHNOLOGY

07/22/2024 11:30 am EST • 1 min read

This year's top-performing stock in the S&P 500 is Super Micro Computer (SMCI) gaining 216% YTD, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

The second best-performing stock in the S&P 500 is NVIDIA (NVDA) with a mind-numbing 172% jolt in 2024. When it comes to ultra-fast chips, NVIDIA stands alone. The number three best semiconductor stock for 2024 is under-the-radar Israeli firm Camtek (CAMT). Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

