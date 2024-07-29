STOCKS

07/29/2024 6:01 am EST • 1 min read

Delta Airlines is struggling to recover from last week’s Crowdstrike outage, and I’m betting that this event will impact the stock for longer than most anticipate, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

I’m also loving the stock sale on the Nasdaq. Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL)earnings are coming next week and may provide me with more opportunities to buy. Additionally, Broadcom and Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings are coming up at the end of August. Both stocks typically rally into their respective reports.

I joined Charles Payne, Taylor Riggs, CFA, and Jackie DeAngelis to discuss!

