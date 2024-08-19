TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Here are seven important words to heed: VIX Capitulation is here, now go buy stocks, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Extreme capitulation is an investor’s friend. When investors panic, history proves that you want to be greedy. Today, we’ll dive into the three most important charts of the latest stock market swoon. The evidence suggests a violent risk-on rally is coming soon. Whenever the Cboe SPX Volatility Index (VIX) spikes to 38.5 or higher, the S&P 500 rallies massively. Don't stop and stare. Get in there! Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

