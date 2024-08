TRANSPORTATION

08/28/2024 10:30 am EST • 1 min read

Electric vehicle stocks have been beaten up of late as EV sales have slowed and consumers have increasingly pivoted to hybrids, states Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network.

The selling seems a bit overdone, and EV stocks are starting look like a solid contrarian play for the long term. One stock in particular stands out, as Chris and Brad discussed on the latest episode of the Cabot Street Check podcast.

