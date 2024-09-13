If you missed the call to buy stocks with both hands in early August, don’t fret. September notoriously brings red markets, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.
Here’s the reality, stocks have a solid setup on the macro front:
1. Fed rate cuts are on the way
2. Earnings are expanding
3. Trillions of dollars in dry powder are hiding in high-yielding money markets. But how the S&P 500 reaches 5900 by yearend comes down to the strong January through August start. When the S&P 500 is up 10% or more through the first 8 months of the year, an average 5% gain comes in the final 4 months. That takes you to a price target of 5897 or roughly 5900.
