If you missed the call to buy stocks with both hands in early August, don’t fret. September notoriously brings red markets, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Here’s the reality, stocks have a solid setup on the macro front:

1. Fed rate cuts are on the way

2. Earnings are expanding

3. Trillions of dollars in dry powder are hiding in high-yielding money markets. But how the S&P 500 reaches 5900 by yearend comes down to the strong January through August start. When the S&P 500 is up 10% or more through the first 8 months of the year, an average 5% gain comes in the final 4 months. That takes you to a price target of 5897 or roughly 5900.

