TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The equity seas are shifting. A new wave of leadership has gripped the market, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

The Trump 2.0 rally is only just starting. Most would agree that it’s an exciting time to be an investor. Forgotten sleeper stocks, like PayPal (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP), Carvana (CVNA), and Palantir (PLTR), have suddenly sprung to life recently (Disclosure: I own PYPL). These once high-flyers benefit from the latest tectonic shift: the Trump 2.0 red wave.

Remember none of this is personal advice of any kind. This is for entertainment and informational purposes only.

