TECHNOLOGY

The most significant insider activity on today’s list comes from Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), where the CEO, the CFO, the Chief Product and Technology Officer, and a Director stepped in with a collective $353,000 buy. It's rare to see four executives step in at the same time, but when it happens in clusters, it signals a strong bet from the top leadership, notes Steve Strazza, director of research at AllStarCharts.

Then the President and CEO of Sonoco Products Co. (SON) made a bold move, purchasing $929,500 worth of stock. When the CEO makes a buy worth nearly $1 million, it’s worth paying attention.

Here’s The Hot Corner, with data from Feb. 24, 2025:

Over in biotech, Decheng Capital Global Life Sciences Fund took an 18.3% stake in Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. (AARD). And in software, the CEO of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) just purchased $506,000 in stock.

