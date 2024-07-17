TECHNOLOGY

I suggested a while back that investors had best be buyin’ or they’d be cryin’. Particularly and repeatedly when it comes to big tech, a thought that caused a lot of consternation for many in the “stocks are expensive” crowd. I hope you did. As for whether you should jump on the small cap bandwagon, I’m not, counsels Keith Fitz-Gerald, editor of 5 With Fitz.

My S&P 500 target of 5751.51 is increasingly within reach. Meanwhile, the fact that Wall Street is talking up small caps almost guarantees they’re anything but a good bet. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) comes to mind, among others.



S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



There are exceptions, of course. But those are few and far between and usually have extremely compelling investment cases worth your time and the risk that comes with owning ‘em. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), for example.

Shares have returned 69.5% over the past 12 months versus the S&P 500, which has gained 26.9% over the same time frame. Anybody following along as directed in One Bar Ahead has had the opportunity to enjoy one heckuva run that, by the way, is just getting started in my opinion.

Remember how the game is played. Wall Street’s job is to make money...by separating you from yours. It’s nothing personal. It’s their job. That's what they do.

The old adage very much applies. If you’re thinking you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.

