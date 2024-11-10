GLOBAL

As markets move towards the “Great Rebalance,” looking to diversify portfolios with different asset classes and international stocks, I’ll be headed to Europe, Asia, and Latin America during the next year. Meanwhile, I am considering BYD Co. (BYDDY) shares, observes Carl Delfeld, editor of Cabot Explorer.

We should all benefit from on-the-ground intelligence and ideas though it will also necessitate some flexibility in terms of the timing of updates and issues. I’ll begin with Europe this fall, Asia in the new year, and perhaps Latin America next summer.

As for BYD, China’s stock surge will probably not last given Beijing’s cheap-credit, property-driven economic model, which accounts for around one-third of China’s annual output. But China does dominate in electric vehicles (EVs), and it has made a nice move.

One reason: General Motors Co. (GM) looks to scale back its presence in the country. The company may just see China as a place to make and export EVs as Chinese production surpasses Chinese demand.

Recommended Action: Consider BYDDY.

