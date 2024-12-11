BITCOIN

Donald Trump’s election win has already spurred $20 billion that had been sitting on the sidelines to flow into equities. And that’s not all. Bitcoin soared to new all-time highs as well! So, is it merely a sugar rush? Or is this only the beginning of the next uptrend? Here’s my take, writes Matthew Carr, editor of Tipping Point Profits.

For the past 20 months, we’ve been positioning ourselves for one thing here…new highs in Bitcoin. I outlined a remarkably simple and easy-to-follow gameplan: Buy Bitcoin anytime it dipped below $25,000. And throughout 2023, there were plenty of opportunities to do so.

I then raised that buy-up-to level to $63,000. The reason: We knew what was going to unfold in April 2024. Bitcoin’s fourth reward halving. This historically has led to massive rallies in the world’s largest cryptocurrency price.

And today, Bitcoin is up more than 85%, nearly three times the return of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. It’s making a sprint for $90,000 and beyond. And its run is likely far from over.

One key reason: Trump positioned himself as the “Crypto Candidate.” He accepted crypto donations to his campaign, raising more than $7.5 million through tokens. Plus, he even has his own cryptocurrency, Trump Coin.

For the larger ecosystem, what matters is he promised to create a strategic national stockpile of cryptocurrency. And now that he has a Republican-controlled Senate, as well as potentially the House, there are no roadblocks to these plans.

Back in April, I forecast Bitcoin would top as much as $128,500 by the end of this year. And that we could see $165,000 near the end of this cycle in 2025. Well, I’m updating my forecast.

We had a few months of sideways moves. But I believe Bitcoin is now on the path to hit $154,892 by October 2025. We’ll have a couple of bumps in the road – like August and September next year. But we look to be on a solid trajectory to cross $100,000 in the months ahead and more new highs after that.

Remember: Bitcoin has been the best-performing asset for a decade and a half. By astronomical sums. That means every investor’s portfolio MUST have some exposure to crypto.

Recommended Action: Buy Bitcoin.

