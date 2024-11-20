INDUSTRIALS

Defense stocks are still a no-brainer. We’ve talked about this from the moment I said in early 2021 that Russia would eventually go “hot” in Ukraine. My favorite choice, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), has returned 16.4% since then, writes Keith Fitz-Gerald, editor of 5 With Fitz.

Sadly, war, terrorism and ugliness remain a growth industry. What to do now? Going to the sidelines or hedging is certainly an option. But if you do so, you are guessing the unguessable…and that’s not an investment strategy. It’s speculation.

My suggestion is to stay in the game if at all possible – despite the fact that the situation could get far nastier than any of us would care to imagine. History shows that this will ultimately pass and those who invest accordingly will be better off for the experience.

In fact, some of the best returns come from investing at the worse possible moments, points a mentor of mine referred to as “maximum pessimism.”

Meanwhile, US Treasuries, gold, and the US dollar will likely run if tensions in Russia/Ukraine escalate further.

