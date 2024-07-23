POLITICS

Tech stocks fought back yesterday, with the Nasdaq (+1.58%) handily beating the Dow Industrials (+0.32%) on the day. But the Russell 2000 was no slouch, either, tacking on 1.66%. Equities are mostly flat in the early going today, as are Treasuries and the dollar. Gold and silver are mixed, while crude oil is a bit lower.

Nasdaq, Russell 2000, Dow (1-Month % Change)



Source: Yahoo Finance

While there was some brief uncertainty about whether Kamala Harris would face challengers for the Democratic nomination, it has been eliminated in the last 24 hours. The likeliest challengers endorsed her, and a tidal wave of convention delegates pledged their votes to the current vice president. In other words, it is now a Trump-Harris race in 2024.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) will reportedly NOT be buying the buzzy cybersecurity firm Wiz Inc. after all. Wiz rejected the Google parent’s $23 billion offer, preferring to stay private, grow its recurring revenue, and then launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) later. It hopes to garner a higher valuation that way, and avoid potential regulatory scrutiny that might have accompanied an Alphabet deal.

The battle for live sports broadcasting rights continues to heat up. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is trying to counter at least part of a $76 billion, 11-year offer the NBA recently agreed to with The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

WBD’s TNT cable network has broadcast professional basketball games for decades – and it remains to be seen if the last-ditch effort to retain them will be successful. The NFL, MLB, and other sports leagues have signed deals with an array of streaming companies and new partners in recent years, rather than continued to show contests solely on broadcast television networks.