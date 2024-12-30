STOCKS

12/30/2024 9:00 am EST • 4 min read

Want to get the BEST market insights and the BEST investment picks possible? From the BEST money experts in the business? And do so...for FREE?

That’s where my MoneyShow team and I come in! Our MoneyShow 2025 Top Picks Report includes the most up-to-date guidance and best-of-the-best recommendations for the next 12 months. The picks come from a second-to-none roster of analysts, strategists, traders, and newsletter editors whose research and track records have withstood the test of time.

You can receive the complete report when it drops Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at 8 am Eastern. Simply click HERE and enter your information to get on the “send” list.

Meanwhile, as a special gift to email newsletter subscribers like you, we’ll be offering a “Sneak Peek” at ideas in the report all week long. Each weekday, you’ll find one pick and associated recommendation write up. It’s our way of saying “Thank You” for your readership.

This year’s edition includes 78 recommendations from 44 contributors. Those experts represent firms like Schaeffer’s Investment Research, Great Hill Capital, Weiss Ratings, eToro, and Argus Research, as well as publications such as The Stock Trader’s Almanac, Contra the Heard, Sure Dividend, Cabot Value Investor, Gold Charts R US, and Medical Technology Stock Letter.

Some experts have participated in the project for years, including Roger Conrad, Adrian Day, and Nancy Zambell. Others, like Bret Kenwell, Jerry Robinson, and Bill Patalon, are joining the roster for the first time. Each brings unique talents and specialties to the table. Collectively, their picks include a wide range of stocks in multiple market sectors – as well as ETFs focused on equities and other asset classes.

I’ll get to some details on the Top Picks shortly. But first, I want to recognize some of the best-performing picks from our 2024 report. Earning top honors (measured from report publication date through Thursday, Dec. 20) was Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), a pick from Medical Technology Stock Letter editor John McCamant. It reported favorable results in clinical trials for its anti-obesity drug, and was recently showing gains of 113%.

Paul Dykewicz, editor of StockInvestor.com, deserves runner-up honors. His pick was Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and it benefited from the stellar performance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Even after a late-year pullback, it was still showing gains of around 95%.

Other top performers included Taiwain Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) from Matthew Timpane of Scheffer’s Investment Research and Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), a pick provided by Stephen Biggar, analyst at Argus Research. They were up 90% and 76%, respectively.

Please keep a couple caveats in mind: Our Top Picks project isn’t an investment “contest.” Unlike a true portfolio, the collection of recommendations isn’t designed with your personal investment goals or risk tolerances in mind. The positions aren’t “benchmarked” to the S&P 500, nor actively managed and adjusted throughout the year by a professional money manager.

Instead, our goal is to give you insightful and actionable investment ideas which you can put to work as you see fit. We also STRONGLY encourage you to sign up for the free and/or reasonably priced subscriptions our contributors offer using the links you’ll find in this report. That way, you can stay on top of their evolving views – and their latest “buy” and “sell” recommendations – throughout the year.

With that said, what trends stand out in the 2025 Top Picks edition?

* Themes are the name of the game this year. The AI theme. The GLP-1 theme. The metals bull market theme. Several submitted picks are designed to help you capitalize on those themes, rather than just a broader stock market advance.

* A handful of momentum-driven, high-flyers can be found in this report. But several of our contributors recommended buying beaten-up stocks that offer generous yields and turnaround potential instead. Could 2025 be the “Year of the Contrarian?”

* You’ll also find a handful of more speculative plays in metals, materials, and even biotechnology. Yes, they’re riskier – and you should keep that in mind when allocating capital. But our experts clearly see potential in some out-of-the-way corners of the market.

I’m confident you’ll find an incredible amount of value and potential in our 2025 Top Picks. Enjoy them with my compliments – and I wish you the very best for investment success in the year ahead.