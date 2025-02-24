TECHNOLOGY

After a nasty finish to last week, stocks are trying to bounce in the early going today. Gold and silver are mixed, while crude oil, the dollar, and Treasuries are flat.

(Editor’s Note: Starting today, you’ll see that your email newsletters have a new look! We hope you enjoy the updated and enhanced format. It’s just one of many steps we’re taking to improve the delivery of content to keep you two steps ahead of the markets.)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced plans to invest $500 billion and hire 20,000 workers in the US over the next four years, a move likely designed to appeal to the Trump Administration. The president recently met with AAPL CEO Tim Cook, and Apple’s step could be aimed at avoiding the extra 10% tariff Trump recently announced on Chinese imports. Apple’s iPhone and many other of its products are manufactured in that country.

AAPL, MSFT (YTD % Change)







Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is reportedly cutting back on some Artificial Intelligence-related spending. The software giant has canceled leases for data center capacity totaling a couple of hundred megawatts and also redirected some international spending dollars to the US. CEO Satya Nadella had previously pledged to spend $80 billion on AI and data centers in the current fiscal year, and the firm released a statement today reiterating that target.

Finally, a new analysis by Moody’s Analytics found that America’s economy is more dependent than ever before on spending by the wealthy. Spending among the top 10% of American earners now accounts for just under 50% of all spending, up from 36% three decades ago.

Appreciation in homes, stocks, and other assets has given the wealthiest Americans more confidence and money to spend. That has happened even as lower- and middle-income earners have been forced to cut back due to rising inflation and other forces.