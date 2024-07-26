FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE [Las Vegas, NV –– July 26, 2024] – Nurp, a leading fintech company known for its innovative Algorithmic Trading Accelerator, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious MoneyShow Las Vegas 2024. The event will take place from August 1-3, 2024, at the Paris Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Nurp's Algorithmic Trading Accelerator is revolutionizing quantitative trading for everyone. This suite of four sophisticated algorithms, tailored for the forex and gold markets, levels the playing field for high-net-worth investors. Without requiring prior trading expertise, users can leverage the Accelerator to generate outsized returns and harness the potent force of compounding growth.



Nurp’s Keynote Session, led by CEO and Founder Jeff Sekinger, will occur on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 11:10 am – 11:30 am. This will be followed by a 45-minute Product Presentation Friday afternoon from 2:10 pm - 2:55 pm. The presentation, “Democratizing Algorithmic Trading – How We Use Quantitative Algorithmic Trading Strategies to Outperform Markets,” will delve into how Nurp’s trading software, built from successful trading strategies, can provide high-net-worth individuals with potentially outsized returns without previous trading experience. Attendees will learn about the changing investing landscape and how Nurp's software can help investors perform even through uncertain economic times.



“We are excited to participate in MoneyShow Las Vegas and showcase our groundbreaking Algorithmic Trading Accelerator,” said Jeff Sekinger, CEO and Founder of Nurp. “Our software is designed to empower investors with advanced quantitative trading tools that have the capacity to deliver exceptional returns, and we look forward to demonstrating its capabilities at this event.”



Attendees are also welcome to meet the Nurp team at their booth, which will be set up for the entire duration of the event at the Paris Resort in Las Vegas, NV from August 1–3, 2024.



For members of the press interested in coordinating a one-on-one interview with Jeff Sekinger, please reach out to the press contact below for scheduling and further information.



About Nurp:

Nurp is a revolutionary financial software company specializing in algorithmic trading solutions. Our flagship product, the Algorithmic Trading Accelerator, provides 4 advanced quantitative trading solutions: that is, sophisticated trading algorithms for the forex and gold markets, enabling investors to achieve superior returns with ease.



For further media inquiries, please contact:



Nurp:

Cassey Kalba

Phone: (929) 367-8993

Email: Nurp@society22pr.com