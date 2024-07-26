



Boise, ID, July 30, 2024 - Shannon Robnett, a renowned real estate developer and syndicator, is set to share his expertise at the upcoming MoneyShow Masters Symposium in Las Vegas, August 1-3, 2024 at the Paris Resort.



Presentation Schedule:



Friday, August 2, 2024, 11:45 am - 12:05 pm

Session: How Your Tax Benefits May Be the Biggest ROI You Are Overlooking

Presenter: Shannon Robnett | Shannon Robnett Industries

In this insightful session, Robnett will highlight the often-overlooked yet highly significant source of ROI derived from tax benefits. Attendees will learn how to understand and leverage these benefits to enhance their overall ROI, potentially saving thousands of dollars and improving their financial well-being.

Friday, August 2, 2024, 4:20 pm - 5:05 pm

Session: How to Achieve Tax-Advantaged Returns of 12-20% in Today's Investment Environment

Presenter: Shannon Robnett | Shannon Robnett Industries

About Shannon Robnett:

With over three decades of experience in the Boise real estate market, Shannon Robnett has become a leading figure in the industry. A second-generation builder and developer, and a fourth-generation realtor, Robnett manages $120 million in assets for a diverse range of investors. His extensive portfolio includes over $425 million in construction projects, spanning multi-family, office buildings, municipal buildings, schools, industrial projects, and mini-storage. His notable achievements include over $140 million in successful developments, more than $60 million in capital raised, and $28 million in profits delivered to investors. Shannon leverages tax codes such as House Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to harness the power of investing in alternative assets.

Robnett will reveal the secrets to success in the dynamic world of alternative assets, a cornerstone of every investor's portfolio. This session will explore debt and equity opportunities, trends shaping the real estate market, and strategies to achieve consistent double-digit tax-advantaged returns of 12-20% in today's markets.

Shannon is the host of Robnett’s Real Estate Rundown Podcast, a top 2% podcast ranking on Listen Notes that has captivated his viewers. Robnett’s Real Estate Run Down delves into critical topics such as multifamily, development, industrial, finance, health, wealth, retirement, tax advantage, and more, serving as an invaluable resource for participants in real estate, business, and investing. The podcast features candid conversations with real individuals, exploring market analysis, overcoming challenges, effective management, and sharing success stories.

