



OTTAWA, Aug 1, 2024 – HCN, The Hotel Communication Network, with its remarkable innovation in guest communication technology, is now in high-growth mode.

HCN is revolutionizing guest experiences with innovative communication technology, tablet-based solutions, redefining hospitality. HCN places a tablet computer in the guestroom and the tablet becomes your command center for the room. It’s a better way for the guest to communicate with the hotel and explore the city. HCN has deployed its solution in some of the biggest and most prestigious Hiltons in the country and is now on a growth trajectory that will sweep the industry; with an accelerated path to IPO.

"After many years of preparation, HCN is now at its inflection point, a great moment for the investors who helped us get here! It’s also a great time to join as a new investor in this exciting journey, as HCN conquers one of the world’s “largest industries," says Kevin Bidner, CEO.

The Millennial generation is now the major customer set in the travel industry, the largest cohort in human history. Millennials travel differently and consume digital information differently than previous generations.

What is now in the guestroom is two generations out of date and in dire need of a refresh. The landline phone, the clock radio, paper directories, TV-based information systems, are all hopelessly out of date. One would think that mobile apps would solve the problem, and many hotels have tried that route, but no more than 15% of guests download hotel apps and use them during their stay. In contrast, 90% of all guests use the tablet in the guestroom.

HCN saw this need for an upgrade and was the industry’s first mover. Using advertising revenue to provide the income allows HCN to install tablets free to the hotels making it an incredible value for the hotel, and a profit center from day one. In addition, after a multi-year investment in its product, HCN has secured a global agreement with industry titan Hilton. HCN also has very deep roots within the Hilton organization. HCN is now rolling out to Hilton properties everywhere, with the rest of the industry sure to follow.

Viral technology rollouts of this magnitude are “once-in-a-lifetime” investments. HCN is at the “skyrocket” point, making this an exciting investment. This is confirmed by HCN’s large community of some of the top pre-IPO funds and investor groups who have joined HCN on the journey.

About HCN

Founded in 2008, with headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, The Hotel Communication Network has built on years of research and development to provide an innovative high-value guest amenity that keeps each guest connected to their hotel, city and each other.

For inquiries and more information about HCN's transformative solutions, please contact:

Kevin Bidner

Email: kbidner@hcn-inc.com

Phone: 312.998.5620

Website: www.hcn-inc.com