Toronto, Sept. 5, 2024 – MoneyShow Newswire – Canadian investors have had several reasons to celebrate in 2024. They include new stock market highs at home and abroad...strength in select commodities, including gold...and interest rate cuts both domestically and globally.

Yet many political, economic, and market questions remain as the new year approaches. MoneyShow looks forward to helping Canadian investors, traders, and financial advisors get the insights and recommendations they need – at the 2024 MoneyShow Toronto. The signature, annual conference will run Sept. 13-14 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North.

“Investors have enjoyed a strong run in the markets. But shifting political sands in Canada and the U.S., along with evolving monetary and fiscal policies, could introduce new risks. Not to mention create new opportunities,” says Mike Larson, VP/Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow and Host of the Toronto conference. “We look forward to connecting top market experts with Canadian investors so they can better protect and grow their wealth.”

Select keynote speakers include Larry Berman, Raghav Mehta, Eric Nuttall, Prerna Mathews, Dylan Smith, Brian Belski, and Peter Boockvar. They represent firms such as ETF Capital Management, Fidelity Canada, Ninepoint Partners LP, Mackenzie Investments, Rosenberg Research, BMO Capital Management, and Bleakley Financial Group.

More than 2,500 individuals have already registered to attend. They will have access to two full days of presentations, panel discussions, and workshops like “Stocks, Commodities, & the Economy: Where Things Stand, Where We’re Headed”...“Our Energy Realities and the Multi-Year Bull Market in Energy Stocks”...“The Only Way Is Down: Positioning for the Next Phase of the Cycle”...“Investing in the Growth Engine of the World—The Technology Arena”...and “How to Use Social Sentiment to Profit in Markets.”

MoneyShow will also host an interactive and entertaining TSX closing bell ceremony Friday, Sept. 13, sponsored by the TMX Group Ltd. Plus, financial advisors will have access to a special conference track of FA-focused workshops, produced in conjunction with the Financial Planning Association of Canada and MoneySense.

For complete conference details, visit www.torontomoneyshow.com.

