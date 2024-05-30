TECHNOLOGY

Michael Lee is a 20-plus-year veteran of the financial services industry and founder of Michael Lee Strategy. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, we cover the outlook for stocks, gold, and cryptocurrencies – plus the “Arms Race” that is minting profits for properly positioned investors.

Mike starts by noting the frequency of data revisions and other quirks with the economy lately. But he adds that “we’re not going into a recession anytime soon” and that while inflation may prove “sticky,” it isn’t reaccelerating in a “violent” way. In fact, Michael sees a trifecta of reasons why this should be a “pretty spectacular period for stocks.”

When it comes to profiting, he’s zeroing in on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom, calling this “the greatest technology upgrade cycle in the history of the world.” He believes one sector stock is STILL 25% undervalued...thinks the Magnificent Seven stocks will keep working (though TWO names could lag)...and recommends targeting one key sector ETF (while avoiding another).

We next talk about commodities, including the surprising reason oil could drop into the $40s...while gold should hit $5,000 an ounce down the road. As for Bitcoin? Buckle up! Mike sees it reaching $200,000 in the next 18 months for a few important reasons.

